San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 20, 2025: Cooler and cloudier weekend

It was cooler across the county today with highs several degrees cooler than average. It will be even cooler this weekend as a trough of low pressure moves over the west, pushing the hot air east.

Highs will be 15 to 25 degrees cooler than the worst of the heat this week, this weekend, which will also be 5 to 15 degrees cooler than average. Saturday will be the coolest day, but the below-normal temperatures will last through most of next week.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Sunday, with winds peaking on Saturday. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph and locally higher. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the deserts until 11pm Saturday. It remains breezy to gusty Sunday, but not as windy as Saturday.

The marine layer will spread farther inland into the weekend with most coast and valleys waking up cloudy. Expect slower clearing of the marine layer Saturday with limited to uneven clearing near the coast, while most inland areas will see sunshine by late morning. Better, but still slow clearing is expected Sunday into early next week, with below-normal temperatures through Wednesday.

Gradual warming for the end of next week when temperatures warm back near normal in the 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 66-76°

Deserts: 96-100°

