San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 20, 2024: Hot start to summer

It was slightly warmer today and it's about to get a lot hotter heading into the first weekend of summer. The marine layer will be much shallower, which means more sunshine and less of a cooling effect.

A heat dome impacting much of the east will expand west for the first days of summer, which means most of the country will be dealing with above-normal temperatures. Locally, expect temperatures to top out 5 to 10 and locally near 15 degrees above average, which will take temperatures into the 90s for the inland and mountains and between 110 to 115 in the deserts, the coast will also be warming into the mid-70s to a few low-80s.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10am to 8pm Saturday for the inland and mountain communities with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-90s while a few spots, like Campo, nearing 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the deserts Saturday through Thursday due to the dangerous and extended heat.

The heat peaks this weekend, with only a slight dip in temperatures next week. This will be a long stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures, so be sure to take precautions to keep cool. It's likely that above-normal temperatures will stick around through the end of the month.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Alberto is making its way through Mexico, and as the high-pressure system over the east moves west, it will steer that tropical moisture into the Desert Southwest. Locally this will pump higher humidity into the county this weekend and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, with the best chance near the mountains and deserts.

Monsoon moisture will also pump in higher humidity, which will continue through Tuesday, though it's unlikely for any additional showers and thunderstorms. With higher humidity, overnight temperatures will also be trending warmer, which means we won't get much relief from the heat at night.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-78°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 83-96°

Deserts: 108-112°

