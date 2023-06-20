San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 20, 2023: Warm heading into summer!

Today and tomorrow will be the warmest days of the week with faster clearing of the marine layer bringing more sunshine to the county just in time for the first day of summer! The summer solstice happens at 7:58am tomorrow.

Despite the warm-up temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees below average for the mountains and deserts and while it won't be as windy as yesterday it will be breezy in the afternoons and evenings. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 40mph with stronger winds Thursday and Friday as another trough of low pressure dives south.

That trough will usher in cooler weather beginning Thursday with slower and uneven clearing of the marine layer Friday and Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday. Temperatures will top out 5 to 15 degrees below normal during this stretch with Thursday and Friday the coolest days.

Temperatures start to go back up this weekend into early next week with faster clearing of morning clouds.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 70-81°

Deserts: 95-99°

