San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 2, 2025: Possible rain & thunderstorms late Tuesday

A Pacific storm will move over Southern California tomorrow into Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the county. While peak activity will be over the mountains, there is a chance anywhere in the county, with the best chance Tuesday night.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue over the mountains into Wednesday afternoon.

The marine layer will continue to bring overnight and morning clouds to the coast and valleys this week, with uneven clearing near the beaches tomorrow and Wednesday. The marine layer will become shallower Thursday into the weekend with patchy fog possible near the coast each night and morning and faster clearing elsewhere.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect until 5pm Tuesday for waves of 4 to 6 feet and sets to 7 feet along with strong rip currents.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into early next week as high pressure builds over the West. Temperatures will trend near to 10 degrees above average, with Monday looking like the warmest day of the stretch.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-75°

Inland: 76-80°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 97-99°

