San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 2, 2023: Slight warming with more sun this weekend

Posted at 5:06 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 08:06:38-04

Just in time for the weekend we'll see better and faster clearing of the marine layer, though stubborn clouds may linger into the afternoon at some beaches.

Temperatures are trending 3 to 9 degrees below average today with slight warming into the weekend. Expect 60s at the coast, mostly 70s inland to the mountains and 90s warming to 100 by Sunday in the deserts.

An on-and-off troughing pattern is what has brought us the unseasonably cool temperatures and gray skies for weeks now and it continues next week. Another trough will deepen the marine layer early next week, bringing the chance for patchy light rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Friday's Highs: 
Coast: 65-68°
Inland: 67-73°
Mountains: 69-76°
Deserts: 92-96°

