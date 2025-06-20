San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 19, 2025: Cooling off with more clouds

It was quite a bit cooler across the county today, and temperatures continue to cool into the weekend as a trough of low pressure develops over the west, pushing the hot air east.

Highs will be 15 to 25 degrees cooler than the worst of the heat this week by the weekend which will also be 5 to locally 15 degrees cooler than average by Saturday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Saturday with westerly winds of 20 to 50mph leading to elevated fire danger.

The marine layer will spread farther inland into the weekend with most coast and valleys waking up cloudy with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. There is a chance stubborn clouds may linger into the afternoons for some coastal areas, especially Saturday.

This pattern looks to continue well into next week with a gradual warm-up for the end of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 75-86°

Deserts: 105-108°

