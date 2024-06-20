San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 19, 2024: Warming up as summer begins

It was another pleasant day across the county, with temperatures trending near to slightly below average. Another pleasant day on tap with only a 1 to 3 degree rise in temperatures with highs trending near normal as summer begins! The summer solstice happens at 1:50pm tomorrow.

Morning clouds and fog will give way to sunny skies with a shallower marine layer expected Friday into early next week leading to more sunshine and less of a cooling effect.

A heat dome impacting much of the east will expand westward for the first days of summer, which means most of the country will be dealing with above-normal temperatures. Locally, expect temperatures to top out 5 to 10 degrees above average, which will take temperatures into the 90s for the inland and mountains and between 110 to 115 in the deserts, where an Excessive Heat Warning will likely be issued later this week. The coast will also be warming into the mid-70s to a few low-80s.

The heat peaks this weekend with only a slight dip in temperatures into next week. This will be a long stretch of warmer than normal temperatures so be sure to take precautions to keep cool.

Sunday through Tuesday, we're likely to get our first surge of monsoon moisture of the season. There doesn't appear a chance for any storms at this time, but it will feel muggier. Overnight temperatures will also be getting warmer, which means we won't get much relief from the heat at night.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 78-88°

Deserts: 105-108°

