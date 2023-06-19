San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 19, 2023: Slight cooling with slower clearing today

A minor dip in temperatures today with slower clearing of the marine layer and uneven clearing near the coast. Temperatures will top out 5 to nearly 15 degrees cooler than normal with the biggest spread in the mountains.

A storm system passing through the Northwest is what is bringing the cooler weather as well as strong winds in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory is in effect there until 11pm for westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts up to 60mph.

Slightly warmer tomorrow and Wednesday with faster clearing to sunny skies. Despite the warm-up temperatures will remain below average as we welcome summer on Wednesday with the Summer Solstice happening at 7:58am.

Another storm will pass to the north for the second half of the week ushering in slightly cooler temperatures, slower and uneven clearing of the marine layer and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 68-76°

Mountains: 67-78°

Deserts: 95-98°

