San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 17, 2025: Heat continues one more day

The hot weather continues into tomorrow with high temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above average as high pressure peaks over the Southwest.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain communities until 8pm Wednesday for high temperatures between 88 and 100 degrees.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts into tomorrow with south and southwesterly winds of 20 to 40mph leading to elevated fire danger.

While heat will be the story inland, patchy dense fog will be a concern near the coast Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Temperatures drop 3 to 10 degrees Wednesday to Thursday with another 10 to 15 degree drop by this weekend as a trough of low pressure develops over the west.

This weekend expect upper 60s to low 70s at the coast, mid 70s inland and in the mountains and even 90s in the deserts by Sunday. These temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast.

The marine layer will spread farther inland starting Thursday, pushing any fog farther inland. The marine layer continues to deepen into the weekend with most coast and valleys waking up cloudy with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. There is a chance stubborn clouds may linger into the afternoons for some coastal areas a few days into next week.

This pattern looks to continue well into next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-83°

Inland: 87-98°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 113-117°

