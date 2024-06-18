San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 17, 2024: Fair end to spring, warm start to summer

Today was a cooler day across the county as a trough of low pressure moved in over the west. Temperatures were mostly in the 60s and 70s today, which is 3 to 10 degrees below average.

Subtle day-to-day changes are expected through midweek with morning clouds clearing to sunny skies and temperatures trending near to 5 degrees below average.

Temperatures will warm for the second half of the week, right on cue for the start of summer. The summer solstice happens at 1:50pm this Thursday.

High pressure will build over the Desert Southwest starting Friday with warm weather expected into early next week. Temperatures will top out near to 5 degrees above average, locally close to 10 degrees above average in the mountains and deserts while the marine layer will keep things more comfortable near the coast.

Sunday and Monday we may get our first surge of monsoon moisture over the mountains and deserts. There doesn't appear a chance for any storms at this time, but it may feel muggier.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 73-85°

Deserts: 100-103°

