San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 17, 2022: Cooling off

A cooling trend begins today with temperatures plummeting 5 to 15 degrees inland to the deserts with another 5 to 10 degree drop tomorrow. Little change along the coast though expect low clouds to be more stubborn through tomorrow.

The high pressure that brought the warm weather this week starts to break down today as a storm system passes by to the north. This trough of low pressure will usher in a cool down through tomorrow, slower clearing and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains and deserts from noon to 9pm today for southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph, gusts to 50mph and isolated gusts as high as 60mph.

Father's Day will bring mostly 70s from the coast to the mountains and 90s in the deserts with better and faster clearing of the marine layer.

Temperatures start to go back up next week feeling more like summer as we begin the new season! The summer solstice happens at 2:13am on Tuesday.

It will be toasty again by midweek when temperatures trend 5 to 10 degrees above average when we'll see 90 return inland and soar above 110 in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 73-85°

Deserts: 103-107°

