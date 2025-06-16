San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 16, 2025: Hot away from the coast

It has been a couple of very hot days away from the coast with Ramona setting a record high of 102 degrees on Sunday. It was nearly as hot today with highs 5 to 15 degrees above average. These hot conditions will continue through Wednesday as high pressure expands over the Southwest.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain communities until 8pm Wednesday for high temperatures between 88 and 100 degrees.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts into tomorrow with westerly winds of 25 to 40mph, leading to elevated fire danger with the combination of heat and wind.

While heat will be the story inland, patchy dense fog will be a concern each morning near the coast. Today, there were flight delays at the San Diego International Airport due to dense fog.

A trough of low pressure will move in for the second half of the week into the weekend leading to a cooling trend starting Thursday.

Temperatures drop by about 5 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday, with another 5 to 10 degree drop in temperatures by the weekend, when we'll see 70s for most of the county.

The marine layer will spread farther inland starting Thursday, pushing any fog farther inland. The marine layer continues to deepen into the weekend with most coast and valleys waking up cloudy with increasing sunshine into the afternoons.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-80°

Inland: 87-100°

Mountains: 85-98°

Deserts: 111-116°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.