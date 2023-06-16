San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 16, 2023: Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures!

Today and tomorrow will bring the fastest clearing of the marine layer, the most sunshine, and the warmest temperatures of the week! Pleasant weather sticks around through Father's Day weekend.

Thick marine layer clouds may produce misty conditions at times with sunshine mixing in by late morning and continued clearing into the afternoon. Tomorrow will be the warmest day with temperatures trending near average, finally! A touch cooler for Father's Day with slower clearing of the marine layer and uneven clearing near the coast.

This Father's Day weekend will see temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper-70s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

It will be breezy in the afternoons in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph. Stronger winds arrive Sunday into Monday when peak winds may exceed 55mph.

A trough will begin to develop on Sunday and dive farther south early next week which will bring a deepening marine layer, slower clearing, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Summer is right around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 7:58am on Wednesday. As we welcome the new season we'll see faster clearing of the marine layer and slightly warmer temperatures. This trend doesn't last long as another trough develops by the end of next week ushering in thicker marine layer clouds and a slight dip in temperatures.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 73-83°

Deserts: 100-104°

