San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 15, 2022: Warmest days of the week

Warmer through tomorrow with temperatures trending about 5 degrees above normal. Coastal communities will remain cool with low clouds at times.

The high pressure that brings the warmer weather will break down by Father's Day weekend as a storm system passes by to the north. This trough of low pressure will usher in a cool down this weekend when temperatures will top out just below average, in the 70s for most of the county. Clouds will clear slower to sunny skies this weekend with faster clearing and warming temperatures again next week.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Friday into the weekend with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

The warm-up next week coincides with the beginning of summer with the summer solstice happening Tuesday at 2:13am.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 81-95°

Deserts: 103-107°

