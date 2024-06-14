San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 14, 2024: Excessive heat inland for Father's Day weekend

If you want relief from the heat over the next few days, head west toward the coast, where temperatures will remain comfortable and mild. We'll continue to have coastal clouds extending toward some inland communities, providing gloomy mornings and nights.

Heading into Father's Day weekend, a dome of warm air parked over the southwest will usher in hot temperatures inland and excessive heat in the deserts. An Excessive Heat Warning takes effect at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts through 8 p.m. Saturday.

The deserts will top out near 115 when the heat peaks on Saturday. Meanwhile, the inland and valley communities will trend warm in the upper 80s and low 90s, several degrees above seasonal. The coastline will remain comfortable through Saturday in the mid-70s.

We'll have noticeable cooling beginning on Sunday, with temperatures closer to seasonal as high pressure weakens and an area of low-pressure ushers in cooler air. On Monday, daytime highs will be nearly 15 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Expect summer-like weather as we enter the summer solstice on Thursday at 1:50 p.m. Another ridge of high pressure will build increasing temperatures and provide another warming pattern towards the end of next week into the weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 76-91°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 110-113°

