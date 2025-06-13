San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 13, 2025: Warming up into Father's Day

Another day of June Gloom at the immediate coast with sunny skies elsewhere. The marine layer will spread inland by Saturday morning with patchy fog and possible sprinkles. While most of the county will see the marine layer clear, high clouds will build into the afternoon, leading to a mostly to partly cloudy day for the coast and valleys.

If headed to the San Diego County Fair expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures up to 68 degrees in the afternoon and only cooling to 61 when the fair ends at 11pm tomorrow. Sunday should see more sunshine and warmer weather, around 70 degrees, but this weather pattern can still lead to patchy stubborn coastal clouds which may impact Del Mar.

Temperatures ramp up this Father's Day weekend with a shallower marine layer as high pressure expands. This pattern will bring faster clearing inland, but stubborn clouds may linger at the immediate coast.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day with low to mid-70s at the coast, where clearing occurs, mid-80s to low-90s inland, near 90 in the mountains and over 110 degrees in the deserts.

Minor cooling next week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west, deepening the marine layer. Expect morning clouds and afternoon sun, with temperatures near to 5 degrees above average, for most of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-78°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 83-96°

Deserts: 107-110°

