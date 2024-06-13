San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 13, 2024: Turning up the heat by Saturday!

It was cooler today than yesterday but still warm with several 70s along the coast, mostly 80s inland to the mountains, and 100s in the deserts.

A weak disturbance passing by overhead today brought the slight dip in temperatures and breezy winds, especially in the mountains and deserts.

The marine layer will spread inland overnight, keeping temperatures mild, mostly in the 60s. Temperatures start to tick upward tomorrow, becoming even hotter on Saturday as high pressure builds over the southwest. Saturday will be the hottest day of the stretch with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average. Expect low mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s to mid-90s inland and in the mountains, while the deserts will near 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 10am Friday until 8pm Saturday for the dangerous heat.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday, making for much more comfortable conditions for Father's Day. The marine layer will be slower to clear Sunday into early next week with uneven clearing near the coast. Monday will be the coolest day of the next stretch with temperatures trending 5 to nearly 10 degrees below average.

Temperatures start to warm back up for the second half of the week right on schedule with the start of summer.

The Summer Solstice happens at 1:51pm on Thursday, June 20th.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 80-95°

Deserts: 108-112°

