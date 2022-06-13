San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 13, 2022: Cooler start to the work week

Cooler today by 5 to 15 degrees inland to the deserts with temperatures trending back near average. The marine layer will take longer to clear today with stubborn clouds lingering at some beaches into the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountain and deserts until 10pm for westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts to 50mph.

We'll see slight warming through Thursday when temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average inland to the deserts. Temperatures cool off again by Father's Day weekend when we'll see 70s for most of the county.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 72-82°

Deserts: 104-108°

