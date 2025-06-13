San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 12, 2025: Stubborn coastal clouds, warm inland

Another day of June Gloom for many areas along the coast with sunny skies elsewhere. Little change is expected through tomorrow with most areas clearing to sunshine by mid to late morning, but expect slow, limited and uneven clearing from the beaches to about five miles inland.

If headed to the San Diego County Fair expect mostly cloudy skies with only limited clearing, if that, and temperatures up to 68 degrees in the afternoon and only cooling to 61 when the fair ends at 11pm each day through Saturday.

Warmer for Father's Day weekend with a shallower marine layer as high pressure expands. This pattern will bring faster clearing inland, but stubborn clouds may linger at the immediate coast.

Sunday is expected to be the warmest day with low to mid-70s at the coast, as long as clearing occurs, mid-80s to low-90s inland, near 90 in the mountains and over 110 degrees in the deserts.

Cooling early next week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west, deepening the marine layer, with Tuesday expected to be the coolest day when we'll see 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Expect morning clouds and afternoon sun, with temperatures near average, for most of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 74-84°

Mountains: 80-92°

Deserts: 105-108°

