San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 12, 2023: Cloudy today, more sunshine soon

Thick marine layer clouds will produce anything from mist to a few light showers this morning with only patchy clearing later this afternoon. Temperatures warm 3 to 10 degrees from the chilly day yesterday. Several record low high temperatures were set yesterday including Ramona at 63 degrees, Alpine at 58, Vista at 65 and El Cajon at 66 degrees.

Temperatures are trending 3 to 20 degrees below average today with the biggest spread away from the coast.

It will be breezy in the afternoons the next few days with westerly gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys with stronger winds in the mountains and deserts of 25 to 40mph.

A trough of low pressure is bringing these cool and cloudy conditions and will slowly exit to the east in the days ahead which will lead to better clearing to sunny skies. In addition to more sunshine, we'll see warming temperatures by 5 to 15 degrees inland to the deserts by the weekend.

This Father's Day weekend will see temperatures near 70 degrees at the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland, mid-70s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 58-70°

Deserts: 90-93°

