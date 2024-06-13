San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 11, 2024: Turning up the heat by Saturday

It was a warm day, with several 70s along the coast, 80s inland to the mountains, and 100s in the deserts. Ramona and Santee nearly reached 90 degrees, while Ocotillo Wells hit 110!

The marine layer will spread inland overnight, keeping temperatures mild, mostly in the 60s.

A weak disturbance to our southwest will pass overhead tomorrow, bringing gusty winds of 20 to 40mph to the mountains and deserts. The marine layer will also clear more slowly, and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Temperatures will trend near average for most of the county tomorrow but will still be about 5 degrees above average in the deserts.

High pressure rebuilds starting Friday which begins a warming trend that will peak on Saturday. Expect temperatures to soar 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Saturday when we'll see mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland, and in the mountains, while the deserts will near 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the deserts Friday and Saturday for the dangerous heat.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday, making for much more comfortable conditions for Father's Day. The marine layer will be slower to clear Sunday into early next week with uneven clearing near the coast. Temperatures start to warm back up for the second half of the week right on schedule with the start of summer.

The Summer Solstice happens at 1:51pm on Thursday, June 20th.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 76-85°

Mountains: 77-87°

Deserts: 108-110°

