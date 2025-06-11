San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 10, 2025: Morning clouds, warm afternoons

Most of the county cleared to sunny skies today, but clouds quickly returned to the beaches. This pattern will continue through Friday with most areas clearing to sunshine by mid to later morning, but expect slow, limited and uneven clearing at the immediate coast.

Wednesday is opening day at the San Diego County Fair! Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to upper 60s throughout the day, from 11am to 11pm.

Temperatures will trend near average for the coast and valleys this week, but we'll be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal in the mountains and deserts.

A minor dip in temperatures is expected for the end of the workweek as a trough of low pressure weakens the high pressure ridge over the west.

Temperatures ramp back up this Father's Day weekend with a shallower marine layer. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day with mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s to mid-90s inland, near 90 in the mountains and over 110 degrees in the deserts.

Gradual cooling next week as another trough of low pressure develops over the west.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 82-92°

Deserts: 105-109°

