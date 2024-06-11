San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 10, 2024: Cloudy mornings, warm afternoons

It was a warm day with some 70s along the coast, 80s inland to the mountains and low 100s in the deserts. The marine layer will spread inland overnight keeping temperatures mild, mostly in the 60s tonight.

Tomorrow will be a similar day, with morning clouds clearing inland by mid-to-late morning and uneven clearing from the beaches to about 5 miles inland. Temperatures are trending near normal for the coast and valleys but about 5 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts.

A low-pressure system located to our southwest will move overhead midweek, bringing gusty winds to the mountains and deserts Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect subtle changes this week. There will be a minor warm-up into Wednesday, then a slight dip in temperatures and slower clearing of the marine layer Thursday and Friday. Then, a slight warm-up for Father's Day weekend and faster clearing will bring more sunshine to the coast and valleys as a ridge of high pressure builds.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week when we'll see mostly low to mid 70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland to the mountains and about 110 in the deserts.

Summer is right around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 1:51pm June 20th.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-73°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 80-88°

Deserts: 106-108°

