San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 1, 2023: Gloomy start to June

June is starting on a gloomy note with mostly to partly cloudy skies today, cool temperatures and possibly patchy drizzle this morning.

Yesterday was a chilly day with several cities hitting record low high temperatures including Ramona at 62, Alpine at 57 and Palomar Mountain at a mere 47 degrees! Ramona also set a daily rainfall record of .04" as well as in Escondido at .12".

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average today which means highs in the 60s for most of the county and warmer in the deserts in the 90s. The mountain areas will see a 10 to 15-degree jump in temperatures today after the 40s we saw yesterday!

Not as windy in the mountains and deserts but still breezy today with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph. Expect calmer winds tomorrow through Sunday.

Better and faster clearing of the marine layer will be the trend tomorrow through Sunday and warming temperatures by 5 to 15 degrees away from the coast. The marine layer influence will lead to little change in the temperatures for the coast but even coastal areas should see more sunshine this weekend.

Another trough develops next week which will bring another round of cloudy skies and cool temperatures, patchy light rain and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 61-71°

Deserts: 90-93°

