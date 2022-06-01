San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 1, 2022: Warmer end to the workweek

Warmer days will be the trend through Friday with morning clouds clearing out to sunny skies, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches.

Today and tomorrow will be the warmest days of the week with 70s for the coast and mountains, low to mid 80s inland and 100s in the deserts. Temperatures inland will be 5 to 10 degrees above average through tomorrow.

Another round of gusty winds will develop Friday into the weekend for the mountains and deserts as a trough of low pressure dives south ushering in a cooling trend and thicker marine layer clouds.

This weekend expect more May Gray with slower clearing and limited to partial clearing for some. The cool-down doesn't last long as temperatures start to go back up next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 75-88°

Deserts: 98-103°

