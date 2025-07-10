San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 9, 2025: Another hot day on tap

Thursday will be just as hot as Wednesday, with highs topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average for most of the county.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the inland and mountains until 8pm Thursday for high temperatures between 88 and 103 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect for the deserts until 8pm Thursday, with high temperatures soaring between 114 and 120 degrees. Borrego Springs will be close to the record high of 117 degrees on Thursday!

Overnight temperatures will also be warmer, which means we won't get much relief at night. Morning lows will only dip into the low-60s to low-70s from the coast to the mountains and mid to upper-80s in the deserts.

The marine layer remains confined to the coast Thursday morning, but spreads inland overnight into Friday morning as a cooling trend begins. Clouds will give way to sunny skies for most areas by mid to late morning Friday, but some beaches may see clouds linger into the afternoon.

Cooler and drier air moves in Friday into the weekend, with temperatures dropping back near to even 5 degrees cooler than average. Expect upper-60s to mid-70s at the coast, 80s inland and mountains, and dropping below 110 degrees in the deserts this weekend.

These warm but more pleasant summer temperatures will continue into early next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 88-97°

Mountains: 88-102°

Deserts: 115-120°

