San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 8, 2024: Record heat continues

It was another record hot day with Borrego Springs soaring to 118 degrees, breaking the previous record of 117 set back in 1976. Tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be even hotter, the hottest days of the week, when I am forecasting more record highs in Ramona, Campo, Borrego Springs and getting close in Palomar Mountain.

The high pressure that has been anchored over California shifts slightly south through midweek, leading to slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be trending 5 to 15 degrees above normal. Nearly the entire state is under Excessive Heat Warnings due to the widespread risk of heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the mountains until 9pm Thursday for temperatures between 90 and 108 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues in the deserts until 9pm Friday for temperatures soaring between 115 to 123 degrees!

Another Excessive Heat Warning will go back into effect for the inland areas at 11am tomorrow until 9pm Thursday for temperatures between 90 and 105 degrees.

Overnight temperatures in the deserts will remain warm in the 100s and 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off. Elsewhere, overnight temperatures will be in the 70s most of the night,dipping down to the mid 60s by morning.

The marine layer will keep things cooler along the coast but it will be quite humid. Morning clouds will clear back to the coast each afternoon but some areas may get limited clearing before the clouds roll back in.

By Saturday, we'll have noticeable cooling as the ridge of high pressure moves toward the four corners. However, that will pull in monsoon moisture, bringing high humidity and a chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts.

These hot and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger. Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. Check on the eldery and family and friends without air conditioning.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 94-107°

Deserts: 118-122°

