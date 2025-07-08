San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 7, 2025: Turning up the heat this week!

The marine layer will return overnight and spread inland by Tuesday morning, with patchy fog possible. Clouds will clear to sunny skies by mid to late morning, and temperatures will warm near to 5 degrees above average.

Hotter Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure expands over the west, bringing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal with a few record highs within reach. A shallower marine layer will be more confined to the coast, with patchy fog possible each morning.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountains from 10am Wednesday to 8pm Thursday for high temperatures between 90 to 101 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts during the same time with high temperatures soaring between 114 to 118 degrees.

On top of the higher temperatures, we'll also see our first surge of monsoon moisture, making things muggier and even more uncomfortable. Overnight temperatures will also be warmer which means we won't get much relief at night. Morning lows will only dip into the mid-60s to low-70s from the coast to the mountains and mid to upper-80s in the deserts.

Cooler and drier air will filter in on Friday into the weekend, with temperatures dropping back near average in the 70s at the coast, 80s inland, but remain hot in the deserts between 110 to 113 degrees.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81°

Inland: 83-94°

Mountains: 85-96°

Deserts: 110-114°

