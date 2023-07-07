San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 7, 2023: Coolest day of the week

Low clouds and patchy fog early turning sunny today with most areas sunny by mid to late morning. Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs 5 to 10 degrees below average, nearly as cool tomorrow before we turn up the heat next week.

Not as windy in the mountains and deserts but still breezy this afternoon with westerly winds of 20 to 35mph. The wind coupled with the low humidity will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to be extra fire safe.

A warming trend begins on Sunday, though it will still be cooler than average, that will continue into next week as high pressure builds again over the west. Temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees higher than today when we'll see 90s return inland to the mountains while the deserts will near 120 degrees. This surge of heat will be accompanied by monsoon moisture and thus higher humidity making it feel even warmer and leading to warm overnight temperatures.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 74-83°

Mountains: 73-89°

Deserts: 104-108°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

