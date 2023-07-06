San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 6, 2023: Continued cooling

Low clouds and patchy fog early turning sunny today with most areas sunny by mid to late morning.

Temperatures are trending near to a few degrees below average today with tomorrow and Saturday the coolest days of the week when highs will trend 5 to 10 degrees below average for the coast, inland and mountain communities while the deserts will trend near average.

It will remain breezy in the afternoons and evenings in the mountains and deserts through at least tomorrow with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph. The wind coupled with the low humidity will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to be extra fire safe.

A warming trend begins on Sunday that will continue into next week as high pressure builds again over the west. Expect above-normal temperatures to return by Tuesday when we'll see some 90s return to the hotter inland and mountain areas while the deserts will near 115 degrees. This surge of heat will be accompanied by monsoon moisture and thus higher humidity making it feel even warmer and leading to warm overnight temperatures.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 78-88°

Mountains: 78-91°

Deserts: 106-109°

