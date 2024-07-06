San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 5, 2024: Extreme heat continues

Today was a record hot day! Borrego Springs hit 119, breaking the previous daily record of 118 from 1989. Campo hit 109, breaking the previous daily record of 108 from 2007. Palomar Mountain tied its daily record of 97 degrees, while Palm Springs set an all-time record high temperature, hitting 124 degrees today! Some other notable temperatures include Ocotillo Wells hitting 121 degrees and 108 in Warner Springs today!

Tomorrow will be nearly as warm, with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees above normal, which could be another record-setting day for those cities above.

The marine layer will keep things cooler along the coast but it will be quite humid making it still feel uncomfortable unless you're at a place enjoying the sea-breeze! If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 5pm Sunday for waves of 3 to 5 feet and sets to 7 feet, along with strong rip currents, so be sure to swim with a buddy and near lifeguards.

Many areas across the county are dealing with poor air quality from the combination of fireworks yesterday and the heat of today.

A high pressure dome of warm air will be anchored right over California into next week which mean this is a long duration of above normal temperatures.

Expect 80s for the warmer coastal areas, low 90s to low 100s inland and in the mountains with temperatures between 117 to 124 in the deserts where we will be near the all-time record high temperature of 122 in Borrego Springs!

The Excessive Heat Warning in the mountains has been extended until 9pm Sunday while the inland valleys is still set to expire at 9pm Saturday. Most areas will top out in the low to mid 90s while the hotter spots like Warner Springs and Campo will soar into the 100s.

An Excessive Heat Warning in the deserts is in effect until 9pm Wednesday. This is a long stretch of extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to stay safe.

These hot and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger. Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Overnight temperatures in the deserts will remain warm in the 100s and 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off. Elsewhere, overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s most of the night, only dipping down to the mid to upper 60s by morning.

Above normal temperatures will last well into next week with no real relief in sight until potentially July 15th or later.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. Check on the eldery and family and friends without air conditioning.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 91-107°

Deserts: 116-120°

