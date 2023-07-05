San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 5, 2023: Cooling off

Marine layer clouds will quickly clear to sunny skies inland with better clearing at the coast though I can't rule out some beaches stuck in the clouds into the afternoon.

2 to 5 degrees cooler today with temperatures trending near to slightly below normal across the county. Temperatures continue to drop in the days ahead with Friday and Saturday the coolest days of the week when highs will top out 5 to 10 degrees below normal for most of the county.

It will remain breezy in the afternoons and evenings in the mountains and deserts through at least Thursday with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph. The wind coupled with the low humidity will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to be extra fire safe.

A warming trend begins on Sunday that will continue into next week as high pressure builds again over the west. Expect above-normal temperatures to return by Tuesday when we'll see some 90s return to the hotter inland and mountain areas while the deserts will near 115 degrees.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 77-95°

Deserts: 106-109°

