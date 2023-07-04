San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 4, 2023: Warm holiday, uneven sun at the beaches

Areas of fog are more widespread this morning with visibility of a mile or less in many locations. Low clouds will clear quickly inland to sunny skies with better clearing at the beaches today, though stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches.

Plenty of warmth this Fourth, at least away from the coast, with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average. Expect mostly low to mid-70s along the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland, mostly 80s in the mountains, though Campo and Warner Springs will be warmer in the 90s, while the deserts remain very hot between 110 and 114 degrees. Perfect viewing for the fireworks shows across the county tonight with temperatures mostly in the 60s while the deserts will be quite warm in the 90s. While marine layer clouds may start to roll in near the coast but any clouds will be above the fireworks and won't impede viewing.

The wind will pick up in the mountains and deserts this afternoon with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph. The wind coupled with the warm weather and low humidity will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to be extra fire safe and do not set off your own fireworks, not only is it illegal but it could quickly start a wildfire.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees each day through the end of the work week when it will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today. Things start to warm back up next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 83-97°

Deserts: 110-114°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.