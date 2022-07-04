San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 4, 2022: Pleasant Independence Day!

A picture-perfect 4th of July on tap with morning clouds breaking apart and giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out 3 to 10 degrees below average with 70s and 80s for most of the county.

The marine layer will build tonight again right around when fireworks begin, but will be above the show and shouldn't impact viewing. Elsewhere expect clear skies for fireworks viewing. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s from the coast to the mountains at 9pm when the fireworks begin and much warmer in the 80s in the deserts.

Breezy in the mountains and deserts today with westerly winds of 20 to 40mph.

Cooler than normal temperatures stick around through midweek before going back up Thursday into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days when we'll see 90s return for the hotter inland and mountain areas while dangerous heat will impact the deserts between 110 and 115, comfortable along the coast though staying in the 70s.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland 76-83°

Mountains: 73-86°

Deserts: 100-107°

