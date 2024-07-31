San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 31, 2024: Turning up the heat and humidity

It's about to be feeling a lot more tropical in San Diego as monsoon flow returns bringing high humidity and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure over Texas will expand west, ushering in warmer and more humid conditions that will stick around well into next week. While peak storm activity will be focused over the mountains and deserts, a stray shower or thunderstorm may move west into the valleys and potentially even all the way to the coast. This is most likely tomorrow and potentially again early next week.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, flash flooding and lightning. Thursday is expected to be the most active day for storm activity this week with only a slight chance of storms Friday through Sunday. Another surge of moisture will bring an increasing threat of storms early next week.

The deserts will see the return of excessive heat with an Excessive Heat Watch issued for Saturday and Sunday. Expect high temperatures between 113 and 117 degrees and morning lows only dipping into the mid-80s to low-90s.

The high heat and above-normal temperatures are expected to last through at least August 9th, with less hot and humid conditions expected to follow.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-81°

Inland: 86-94°

Mountains: 85-96°

Deserts: 106-109°

