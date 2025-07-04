San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 3, 2025: Warm and sunny 4th of July weekend!

A warming trend begins on the 4th of July, accompanied by faster clearing of the marine layer. Most inland areas will be sunny by 9am, and even the coast clears to sunshine by late morning. Temperatures will trend near average across the county, with morning clouds quickly clearing to sunny skies through the holiday weekend.

Independence Day highs will be in the low to mid-70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland, low-80s in the mountains and around 106 degrees in the deserts.

Temperatures during the fireworks and drone shows across the county will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 60s at 9 p.m. on Friday. Any marine layer clouds will be above any fireworks shows and won't impede viewing of the show.

We're heating up next week as high pressure expands west and it's looking likely to get our first surge of monsoon moisture of the season, making things more humid. Humidity will build on Tuesday, with the sticky weather likely lasting through the following weekend. With this pattern, you can expect afternoon clouds over the mountains, and we'll be tracking the chance of any showers and thunderstorms.

By midweek next week, expect the warmer coastal areas to warm into the 80s with 90s inland to the mountains and soaring above 110 degrees in the deserts. Add in the humidity, and it will feel even warmer.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland:81-90°

Mountains: 81-93°

Deserts: 105-108°

