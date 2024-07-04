San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 3, 2024: Hot holiday weekend!

It was even warmer today with Julian soaring to 97 degrees, 95 in Ramona and 114 in Ocotillo Wells. This is going to be a long duration stretch of hot weather with temperatures soaring 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

The 4th of July holiday will be a touch warmer with patchy low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to sunny skies. Things turn hotter Friday and Saturday when the heat peaks as a high pressure ridge over the Pacific builds over California. This ridge will keep the monsoon moisture farther east which means this heat wave won't be as humid as the one we felt a couple weeks ago which also means the overnight temperatures won't be as warm.

It will be mild during the fireworks shows across the county tomorrow with mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland to the mountains and near 105 in the deserts under clear skies.

Expect 80s for the warmer coastal areas, low 90s to low 100s inland and in the mountains with temperatures between 114 to 125 in the deserts where we will be near the all-time record high temperature of 122 in Borrego Springs!

These hot and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger. It's against the law to set off fireworks, even sparklers, and the fire danger is too great so leave the fireworks to the professionals.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the inland valleys and mountains from 11am Friday until 9pm Saturday for temperatures up to 104 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning in the deserts has been extended again until 9pm Wednesday, July 10th. This is a long stretch of extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to stay safe.

Overnight temperatures in the deserts will remain warm in the 100s and 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off. Elsewhere, overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s most of the night, only dipping down to the mid to upper 60s by morning.

If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect Thursday through Sunday. Expect waves of 3 to 5 feet and sets to 7 feet, along with strong rip currents, so be sure to swim with a buddy and near lifeguards.

Above normal temperatures will last well into next week with no real relief in sight until potentially July 15th or later.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. Check on the eldery and family and friends without air conditioning.

Now is also a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-82°

Inland: 87-96°

Mountains: 90-100°

Deserts: 114-119°

