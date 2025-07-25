San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 25, 2025: Cooler than average temperatures

Another picture-perfect day in San Diego with 70s and 80s for most of the county and plenty of sunshine!

The marine layer will spread farther inland Saturday with slower clearing and uneven clearing possible for some coastal spots, like La Jolla and Del Mar. Most areas will clear to sunshine by mid to late morning.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with highs near to 11 degrees below average across the county as a trough of low pressure that has been over the Pacific pushes inland over California.

It will be breezy to gusty in the mountains and deserts through Saturday with westerly winds of 20 to 30mph.

Comic-Con International is here! You can expect morning clouds clearing to sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s each afternoon and only drop into the mid to upper-60s each night and morning.

Gradual warming Sunday into next week with temperatures trending closer to average by midweek. Expect 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains, and between 105 and 110 in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 76-83°

Mountains: 75-84°

Deserts: 100-104°

