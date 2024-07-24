San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 24, 2024: Heat peak Thursday

Isolated monsoon storms are impacting the mountains and deserts, where heavy rain, strong winds, small hail, and localized flooding are a concern. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7pm for areas along the I-8 corridor from Mount Laguna to Campo, including Pine Valley and Boulevard.

The monsoon flow will be weaker tomorrow, with only a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over the mountains and deserts.

Tomorrow is going to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Several locations will be just a few degrees shy of daily record highs including San Diego, Campo, Escondido, Ramona and Vista.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain communities until 10pm Thursday for temperatures between 90 and 105 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended to 10pm Friday for highs up to 117 degrees and temperatures only dipping into the mid-80s to low-90s by the morning.

Temperatures remain above normal on Friday, but they start to trend downward, with temperatures near to below normal this weekend. Due to the heat and gusty winds up to 30mph, fire danger will be elevated in the mountains on Friday.

Cooler and drier air moves in this weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south, pushing the dominant high-pressure ridge and monsoon moisture away to the east.

Temperatures will trend near to several degrees cooler than normal this weekend with low to mid 70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland to the mountains and below 110 in the deserts.

The marine layer will spread farther inland this weekend as well, clearing back to the coast each day.

It will be warmer by the end of next week, and monsoon flow returns, pumping in higher humidity once again and a chance of mountain and desert storms.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-87°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 90-105°

Deserts: 114-117°

