San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 23, 2025: Super weather for Comic-Con!

Faster clearing to sunny skies today with temperatures topping out in the 70s and 80s for most of the county. Expect minor day-to-day changes through the weekend with temperatures near to 10 degrees below average.

The marine layer will return each night and morning for the coast and valleys. Clouds will clear most areas by mid to late morning Thursday with slower clearing expected Friday and potentially Saturday as a trough of low pressure that has been over the Pacific pushes inland over California.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Saturday. Expect westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Comic-Con International is here! You can expect morning clouds clearing to sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s each afternoon and only drop into the mid to upper-60s each night and morning.

A warming trend begins Sunday but will be more noticeable next week as temperatures warm back closer to average.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 78-88°

Deserts: 103-106°

