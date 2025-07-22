San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 22, 2025: Slow coastal clearing, mild temperatures

Stubborn clouds lingered over some coastal areas today otherwise it was a sunny and pleasant afternoon. Expect minor day-to-day changes through the weekend with temperatures near to 10 degrees below average.

The marine layer will return each night and morning for the coast and valleys. Clouds will clear most areas by mid to late morning, but may take longer for coastal areas.

Comic-Con International kicks off Wednesday! You can expect stubborn morning clouds with building sunshine into the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-70s each afternoon and only dip to the mid-60s each night and morning.

A warming trend begins Sunday but will more noticeable next week as temperatures warm back closer to average.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 78-84°

Mountains: 78-87°

Deserts: 102-106°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.