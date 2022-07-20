Temperatures drop a few more degrees tomorrow with gradual cooling each day into next week. Thursday will bring another day of passing high clouds leading to a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Humidity will trend downward into early Saturday only to build again Sunday into next week as monsoon moisture surges west.

While humidity will drop tomorrow and Friday temperatures will be getting higher in the deserts where an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11am Thursday through 8pm Friday for temperatures up to 116 degrees. Expect little relief in the overnight hours with temperatures only dipping into the 90s to mid-80s.

Sunday we'll introduce a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts with a better chance for storms Monday and Tuesday, possibly even traveling into the inland valleys. A slight chance for monsoon storms may linger into Wednesday in the mountains. Thunderstorms will bring the threat of heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds.

The high surf we've seen at the beaches will taper off into tomorrow though moderate to strong rip currents will continue through the day Thursday. A High Surf Advisory is set to expire at 8am Thursday for waves of 4 to 9 feet.

The marine layer will impact the coast and some inland areas each morning clearing out with high clouds in the mix in the afternoons. The sunsets the rest of the week should be colorful! Sunset is just shy of 8pm these days.

Temperatures will trend just below average starting Friday with greater cooling into early next week. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 11 degrees from today by Monday.

Comic-Con is back this week and the weather is going to be quite pleasant! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s each morning and night and top off in the low to mid 70s in the afternoons Thursday through Sunday. Del Mar Racing also back starting Friday and you can expect similar conditions at the racetrack through the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 83-92°

Mountains: 84-96°

Deserts: 112-116°

