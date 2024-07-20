San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 19, 2024: Weekend heat wave!

A heat wave will continue through the weekend, with today and tomorrow being the worst of the heat as the ridge of high pressure that has been over the four corners spreads west and expands north, bringing higher temperatures but also decreasing the monsoon flow.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average, with highs in the 80s for the warmer coastal areas, 90s to a few low 100s inland to the mountains, and up to 119 degrees in the deserts. Heat risk will once again be elevated away from the coast, and precautions should be taken to keep cool and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts, while a Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys and mountains until 9pm Sunday.

Overnight and morning clouds will continue for the coast and some inland areas, gradually clearing to sunny skies, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches.

Temperatures will drop slightly, near to just above average, next week, but monsoon flow will build again starting Monday. This will bring higher humidity and a chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

Looking ahead, we may get some relief from the high temperatures and high humidity by the end of July.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 88-99°

Mountains: 90-103°

Deserts: 113-118°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.