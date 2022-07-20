After another hot day temperatures will be tapering off slightly through the rest of the work week with greater cooling over the weekend into early next week. Despite the warm weather, temperatures are trending near to just 5 degrees above average across the county.

Monsoon moisture is weakening and pushing farther east which will lead to dropping humidity levels through Saturday, but this trend is short-lived as it will rise again Sunday into next week as monsoon moisture builds again. That's when we'll see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each day starting Sunday.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat be prepared for big waves and strong rip currents with a High Surf Advisory in effect through 8am Thursday for waves of 4 to 7 feet and isolated sets over 10 feet.

The marine layer will impact the coast and some inland areas each morning clearing out with high clouds in the mix in the afternoons. The sunsets the rest of the week should be colorful! Sunset is just shy of 8pm these days.

Temperatures will taper off slightly tomorrow with greater cooling Thursday when they will trend just below average with greater cooling into early next week. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 11 degrees from today by Monday.

Comic-Con is back this week and the weather is going to be quite pleasant! Temperatures will be in the 60s each morning and night and top off in the low to mid 70s in the afternoons Thursday through Sunday. Del Mar Racing also back starting Friday and you can expect similar conditions at the racetrack through the weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 84-96°

Deserts: 111-114°

