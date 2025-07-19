San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 18, 2025: Dropping humidity this weekend

Another humid day in San Diego, but storm activity has stayed north and south of the county. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorms to form through sunset. We'll keep a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the mountains tomorrow afternoon, but moisture and instability will be tapering down.

Humidity starts to drop Saturday, though it will still be a bit muggy, turning drier Sunday into next week. Monsoon moisture may return as early as the following week, making things more humid again. Monsoon season runs through September.

The marine layer deepens Saturday and we'll return to our regularly scheduled summer weather with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Temperatures will be near 5 degrees below average this weekend and up to 10 degrees cooler than average early next week, with slower clearing of the marine layer.

It's the opening weekend of Del Mar Racing, and the San Diego Pride Parade and Festival are this weekend! It will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s during the day at Del Mar and in Hillcrest and Balboa Park, cooling to the mid-60s at night.

Slight cooling early next week before temperatures tick upward again for the second half of the week. Pleasant weather sticking around for Comic-Con, expecting mid-70s downtown for all the fun!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 104-107°

