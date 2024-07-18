San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 18, 2024: Heat wave for the weekend

Thunderstorms are forming over the mountains and deserts this afternoon, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. The chance of storms will continue until the sun sets. Any storms that form will be able to produce heavy rain, abundant lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and flash flooding.

The Beach Hazards Statement will end at 9pm and while the swell will decrease tomorrow, the rip current risk remains high.

Tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure that has been over the four corners will spread west and expand north, bringing higher temperatures but also decreasing the monsoon flow. There is only a slight chance of any mountain storms tomorrow, and this weekend will be drier but hotter.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures will soar 5 to 10 degrees above average, with temperatures in the 80s for the warmer coastal areas, 90s to a few low 100s inland to the mountains, and up to 118 degrees in the deserts. Heat risk will once again be elevated away from the coast, and precautions should be taken to keep cool and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 11am Friday until 9pm Sunday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the same time period for the inland valleys and mountains.

Overnight and morning clouds will continue for the coast and some inland areas, gradually clearing to sunny skies, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches.

Temperatures drop slightly, near to just above average next week but monsoon flow builds again starting Monday. This will bring higher humidity and a chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

Looking ahead we may get relief from the high temperatures and high humidity by the end of July into early August.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 88-99°

Mountains: 87-101°

Deserts: 111-115°

