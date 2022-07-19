Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 18, 2022:

Megan's Forecast: Hot start to the week
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:46:25-04

A hot and humid start to the week as monsoon moisture surges west bringing higher humidity inland and warmer ocean water temperatures and marine layer influence keeping things sticky along the coast. Despite the warm weather, temperatures are trending near to just 5 degrees above average across the county.

Monsoon moisture will weaken the rest of the week with only an outside chance for any mountain thunderstorms tomorrow. Humidity will also drop away from the coast Wednesday through Sunday, but this trend is short-lived as it will rise again next week as monsoon moisture builds again.

Our Beach Hazards Statement will be upgraded to a High Surf Advisory at 11pm and will continue through 8am Thursday for waves of 5 to 8 feet and strong rip currents. If headed to the beaches to beat the heat check with lifeguards where rip currents are and use caution.

The marine layer will impact the coast and some inland areas each morning clearing out with patchy high clouds in the mix in the afternoons.

Temperatures will taper off starting Thursday when they will trend just below average with greater cooling into early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 72-78°
Inland: 85-95°
Mountains: 84-97°
Deserts: 110-114°

