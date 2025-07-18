San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 17, 2025: Tropical end to the week

It feels more like Florida than San Diego today, as monsoon moisture has brought higher humidity to the county. Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains this afternoon and will continue into this evening. Brief rain, abundant lightning and dry lightning along with gusty winds will be the primary concerns.

After the sun sets, the chance for storms will diminish, but humidity will remain high, and it will remain quite warm. Overnight into tomorrow morning, there is a chance of sprinkles to a stray shower for the coast and valleys, but expect little to no impact from this moisture.

There is a slight chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms again Friday afternoon, but peak activity will be farther north in San Bernardino County. It will remain humid tomorrow across the county, though temperatures will be near to 5 degrees below average.

Humidity starts to drop Saturday, turning drier Sunday into next week, but may return as early as the following week. Monsoon season runs through September.

The marine layer deepens Saturday and we'll return to our regularly scheduled summer weather with morning clouds, afternoon sun and temperatures still trending near to 5 degrees below average through most of next week.

Del Mar Racing kicks off Friday, and the San Diego Pride Parade and Festival are this weekend! It will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s during the day at Del Mar and in Hillcrest and Balboa Park, cooling to the mid-60s at night. Nice weather sticks around next week for Comic-Con, expecting 70s downtown for all the fun!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 82-88°

Mountains: 78-90°

Deserts: 102-106°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.