San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 17, 2024: Turning hotter with monsoon storms

A slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm over the mountains will continue until 7 p.m. Monsoon moisture will strengthen tomorrow, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts. Any storms that form will be able to produce heavy rain, abundant lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and flash flooding.

Tomorrow will also be more humid as the monsoon flow strengthens and a touch hotter. Friday through Sunday, temperatures will soar 5 to 10 degrees above average as high pressure expands west over California. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days, with temperatures in the 80s for the warmer coastal areas, 90s inland to the mountains, and around 115 in the deserts. Heat risk will once again be elevated away from the coast, and precautions should be taken to keep cool and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the deserts from 11am Friday until 9pm Sunday for temperatures up to 118 degrees.

Overnight and morning clouds will continue for the coast and some inland areas with gradual clearing to sunny skies.

If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for high surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday due to waves of 4 to 6 feet, sets of 7 feet, and strong rip currents, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and always swim with a buddy.

Monsoon flow will be weaker this weekend, with only a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms over the mountains. Monsoon moisture will build again early next week, bringing a chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts.

Looking ahead we may get relief from the high temperatures and high humidity by the end of July into early August.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains:85-98°

Deserts: 110-114°

