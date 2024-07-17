San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 16, 2024: Warm Wednesday, hotter & humid week's end

Clouds are building over the mountains this afternoon and there is a small chance that a few showers to a stray thunderstorm could form before sunset. Weaker monsoon flow will be the trend through tomorrow before it ramps back up Thursday and Friday bringing higher humidity and isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will trend near average tomorrow, becoming slightly warmer Thursday. Another heat wave is in store starting Friday as high pressure expands west over California. Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days, with 80s for the warmer coastal areas, 90s inland to the mountains, and around 115 in the deserts. Heat risk will once again be elevated away from the coast and precautions should be made to keep cool and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle.

If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for high surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. Expect waves of 4 to 6 feet, sets of 7 feet, and strong rip currents, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and always swim with a buddy.

Monsoon flow will be weaker this weekend, with only a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms over the mountains. Monsoon moisture will build again early next week, bringing a chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 84-96°

Deserts: 110-112°

